Sivo and Kikau lead Fiji in thrashing over Italy

Source: AAP

Fiji have run in 10 tries in a 60-4 hammering of Italy to take a big step towards the Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals.

Ben Nakubuwai of Fiji celebrates with teammates after scoring a try against Italy.

The Pacific Islanders were in complete control of the contest at Kingston Park, Newcastle, on Saturday afternoon (local time) with Parramatta's Maika Sivo, Penrith's Bulldogs-bound Viliame Kikau and Penioni Tagituimua all scoring two tries apiece.

The Bulldogs' Brandon Wakeham was also on target seven times with the boot, with Italy's only try coming from their Australian winger Jake Maizen, a hat-trick scorer in the opening match, when Fiji were already 48 points ahead.

Kikau opened the scoring for Fiji with a try in the ninth minute, and they opened up a 30-0 lead at halftime.

Kevin Naiqama, Apisai Koroisau, Ben Nakubuwai and Taniela Sadrugu all crossed once.

Fiji had been well beaten by Australia in their opening game in group B but they're now in pole position to clinch the second quarter-final spot.

If Fiji win their final match against Scotland next Saturday (local time), Italy would have to achieve the wholly unlikely feat of beating Australia to have a chance of overhauling them.

