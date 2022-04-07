Former Kiwi escapes UK jail after drunkenly crashing into police car

Former Kiwis and NRL star Brad Takairangi has avoided jail in England after crashing into a police vehicle and injuring an officer while drink driving.

Brad Takairangi. (Source: Photosport)

After being given a one-year suspended prison sentence on Wednesday (local time), the 32-year-old is now available for selection for Hull KR in the Super League.

Takairangi admitted to dangerous driving and drink driving on January 2 after it was found that he was driving his Mercedes the wrong way along the A63 when he crashed head-on into a police vehicle, the Hull Daily Mail reports.

Hull Crown Court was told that a police officer in the vehicle had been left with an injured knee and suffered serious psychological effects.

The former Eel, Titan and Rooster was found to have 209mg of alcohol in 100ml blood, with the legal limit being 80mg.

Takairangi was also sentenced to the maximum 300 hours of unpaid work, with the Hull KR star to make his "considerable skills and experience" available to local clubs.

The Hull Kingston Rovers club released a statement after his sentencing, saying they were "satisfied that Brad understands the gravity of this one off incident and its potential consequences on an otherwise exemplary record".

"The club have also undertaken and concluded an internal disciplinary procedure and Brad is now available for selection if, and when required," the statement read.