Person critical after car hits power poles, vehicle while fleeing police

One person has been critically injured after crashing their vehicle into power poles and another car while fleeing police in Canterbury early this morning.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

It comes after a vehicle of interest was spotted by police on Bealey Road around 3.30am, police say.

The driver of the vehicle was signalled to stop on Stanmore Road, but had instead fled the scene.

A pursuit was not initiated.

The vehicle crashed a short time later, striking another vehicle and power poles, police said.

One person from the fleeing vehicle received critical injuries and was taken to hospital.

The occupant of the other vehicle was uninjured.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene, and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.