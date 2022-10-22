Live updates: Rugby World Cup - Black Ferns vs Scotland

Join us for our live coverage as the Black Ferns face Scotland in their final pool match of the Rugby World Cup at the Northland Events Centre in Whangārei.

Renee Wickliffe scores for the Black Ferns against Scotland at the Northland Events Centre in Whangārei. (Source: Photosport)

78min: NZL 57-0 SCO

Scotland continue to put pressure on the Kiwis, stealing the ball to take it to a final scrum.

75min: NZL 57-0 SCO

Scotland are on the attack, but Cocksedge steals the ball. The Black Ferns continue to make some metres as we approach the last few minutes of the game.

72min: NZL 57-0 SCO

NZL TRY!

New Zealand manage to get the ball back and Sylvia Brunt comes flying from the corner. She busts past her defender and offloads to Holmes in support who crosses the line. Holmes' conversion goes out to the left hand side.

69min: NZL 52-0 SCO

New Zealand now has the ball back and are approaching their try line. They try to go out wide but Hannah Smith reads it nicely and steals it.

66min: NZL 52-0 SCO

The Black Ferns get the ball out the scrum and try to go fast. Pass has gone forward and they go back to a scrum 5m from halfway.

64min: NZL 52-0 SCO

NZL YELLOW!

Black Fern Tanya Kalounivale is sent to the bin with a yellow card due to an infringement at the breakdown.

61min: NZL 52-0 SCO

New Zealand have been forced to slow down this half. Scotland getting more chances with the ball in hand and taking advantage of the Black Ferns' errors

59min: NZL 52-0 SCO

Scotland are starting to make a push, putting some phases together. Tubic makes a chip kick, Wickliffe collects it but can't make the pass off. The Scottish are back in possession.

56min: NZL 52-0 SCO

The Black Ferns are on the attack again following a scrum. Cocksedge goes to Delamare but the ball just bounces out of her hands. Now we go to a scrum for Scotland.

53min: NZL 52-0 SCO

NZL TRY!

The Black Ferns are starting to play with the same pace they did in the first forty minutes. Delamare finds some space and offloads to Maiakawanakualani Roos who powers through for the try. Holmes successfully converts the try.

50min: NZL 45-0 SCO

They fight to get the ball back and are looking rejuvenated following their tough first half. Scotland give the ball up again but try to slow the game down.

48min: NZL 45-0 SCO

Scotland find some space after some quick action out of the lineout. They are a few metres away from the try line, but they lose it.

46min: NZL 45-0 SCO

Hometown hero Krystal Murray as well as Kendra Cocksedge and Natalie Delamare have come off the bench. This is also Delamare's World Cup debut.

45min: NZL 45-0 SCO

Scotland get the attacking lineout and try to gain some momentum. They do well to hold onto it with the Black Ferns defensive line not giving in. Scotland's hard work earns them a penalty. Both teams now conceding five penalties each.

42min: NZL 45-0 SCO

Scotland try to attack but Mikaele-Tu'u comes in with a crushing tackle. Scotland keep the ball and try to get something going, approaching the 50m line.

40min: NZL 45-0 SCO

Scotland get us underway for the second half. The ball is short and goes into touch.

HT: NZL 45-0 SCO

The Black Ferns have put on a clinic in the first half, looking powerful with the ball in hand. Their speed has kept Scotland guessing and they have managed to limit their handling errors to stay dominant. Wayne Smith will be pleased with the way his team have come out and executed.

Stay with us, we'll be back with the second half action shortly.

39min: NZL 45-0 SCO

NZL TRY!

Wickliffe scores again, this time in the corner off a swift and sharp set from the Black Ferns backs. Scotland left scrambling. Once again, Holmes is successful with the boot to convert.

36min: NZL 38-0 SCO

Wickliffe is at it again making a run but falling just past the halfway line. Tubic kicks it and the Black Ferns go all in pestering Scotland in the ruck with nowhere to go. New Zealand earn a penalty.

34min: NZL 38-0 SCO

NZL TRY!

Renee Wickliffe makes a beautiful run, catching the pass from Tubic, a little shimmy and and dodging the defence to score.

The try is unconfirmed for now. TMO is looking for a potential forward pass. Ref is saying it looks like a flat pass. It's confirmed and Holmes gets the two points for the conversion.

32min: NZL 31-0 SCO

The pressure is on Scotland with the Black Ferns doing challenging them at the set piece.

29min: NZL 31-0 SCO

NZLY TRY!

The Black Ferns smothering defence is disrupting the breakdown. They try to take it slow, putting some phases together.

Fitzpatrick with incredible hands to score through contact off the back of a superb offload from Alanah Bremner. Holmes successfully converts the try.

26min: NZL 24-0 SCO

Scotland kick it away following the scrum and Fitzpatrick tries to work her magic offloading to Amy du Plessis. The Black Ferns try to create something but some silly mistakes are costing them. We go to a scrum for Scotland.

24min: NZL 24-0 SCO

Skeldon is called for a dummy throw at the lineout so New Zealand are back on attack. Phillipa Love knocks the ball on. Scotland scrum.

22min: NZL 24-0 SCO

Scotland manage to get the ball back and win a penalty to go to a lineout. The throw is good and Lana Skeldon collects the ball at the back of the maul. Scotland are making some meters. But before they can go any further the Black Ferns manage to escape, pressuring the Scottish attach and kicking the ball into touch.

19min: NZL 24-0 SCO

Fiztpatrick collects the ball off the restart and runs into contact. The Black Ferns are playing with tempo and changing direction to deceive the Scottish defence. Amy du Plessis makes a break but is stopped close to the touch line. New Zealand head back to the middle of the pitch and earn a penalty.

17min: NZL 24-0 SCO

NZL TRY!

New Zealand chip away as they collect the ball from the lineout. This time it's Liana Mikaele-Tu'u who storms through for the five points. Holmes successfully converts the try.

14min: NZL 17-0 SCO

Lisa Thomson's kick off the restart is on the full and we head to a scrum at halfway. The Black Ferns earn a penalty and Tubic kicks it out into the corner.

12min: NZL 17-0 SCO

Holmes is successful with the boot this time.

11min: NZL 15-0 SCO

NZL TRY!

Pip Love offloads to Marino-Tauhinu and it leads to another great set of attacking plays. The Black Ferns execute and veteran Sarah Hirini crosses the line for New Zealand's third try.

9min: NZL 10-0 SCO

NZL TRY!

Scotland kick the ball into touch and go to a lineout. But the throw is overcooked as the Black Ferns gain possession. New Zealand continue to attack, they find space out wide and Ayesha Leti-I'iga crosses the line. The conversion kick is unsuccessful from Holmes.

6min: NZL 5-0 SCO

The Black Ferns are inside Scotland's 22, as they push to score again. But Scotland have stolen the ball and earn a penalty. The Black Ferns are trying to play with speed as Scotland try to force some errors to slow the game down.

4min: NZL 5-0 SCO

We go to a Black Ferns lineout and New Zealand tries to dodge past Scotland's defence again. But their run is put to a halt as we head to a Scotland scrum. Scotland are struggling to regather with the Black Ferns swarming defence.

2min: NZL 5-0 SCO

NZL TRY!

Tubic makes a marvelous break before handing it off to Joanah Ngan-Woo. They use the momentum to launch some superb attacking plays, before passing out wide to Renee Holmes to score. Holmes misses the conversion but what a start for the home team!

KICKOFF:

Referee Aurelie Groizeleau of France blows the whistle to start the match. The Black Ferns' Hazel Tubic gets the action underway!

4:45pm:

Krystal Murray leads a powerful haka with Scotland advancing to the halfway line. Kickoff is just moments away.

4:38pm:

Both teams are now walking out onto the field for the respective national anthems.

4:35pm:

Earlier this week, Scotland immersed themselves in the Māori culture with a traditional welcome and cultural exchange at Ngunguru Marae, north of Whangārei.

The team say their excited for the challenge of playing against the Black Ferns at home in front of a rugby mad country.

We're not too far away from kickoff!

4:25pm:

An incredible atmosphere is building here with some fans turning up in some creative costumes and kids having a dance party. It has a sevens tournament feel to it.

4:20pm:

Just finishing up moments ago in the other Pool A match, Australia has beaten Wales 13-7. This sets up an interesting quarter final lineup with Australia likely to face England and Wales to play the Black Ferns.

4:15pm:

It’s a beautiful day in Whangārei, a perfect welcome for fans as they prepare for the Black Ferns to face Scotland at the Northland Events Centre.

The Black Ferns have dominated Pool A with big wins over Australia and Wales to kick off their World Cup campaign, and a quarter final spot already secured.

But they'll be wanting to come out strong to finish as the top seed, and play with more discipline after some errors cost them against Wales last weekend.

It will be a special moment for a group of Northland stars with Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu selected to captain New Zealand and Krystal Murray coming off the bench.

In a 50-6 victory over the USA in Whangārei four months ago, Marino-Tauhinu was named in the starting XV for the first time and was named player of the match.

Wayne Smith has made a total of 11 changes to the starting lineup since last week as he shapes the team for the knockout stages.

“We’ve seen bits and pieces of the game we want to play so this Test is about bringing that all together for a more complete performance," Smith said.

"We expect Scotland to be tough up front, so our attitude will need to be there right from kick off."

Scotland will be looking to secure their first win at the World Cup, losing in close contests against Australia and Wales.

It’s been 16 years since the two teams met in a Test with the Black Ferns winning all three previous encounters. Back in 2006 they won 21-0, in 2005 they won 30-9 and in 1998 they defeated Scotland 76-0.

The Black Ferns line up for the national anthems against Wales at the Rugby World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

Squads:

Black Ferns: 1. Phillipa Love, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Amy Rule, 4. Joanah Ngan-Woo, 5. Maiakawanakualani Roos, 6. Alanah Bremner, 7. Sarah Hirini, 8. Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, 9. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (c), 10. Hazel Tubic, 11. Ayesha Leti-I'iga, 12. Theresa Fitzpatrick, 13. Amy du Plessis, 14. Renee Wickliffe, 15. Renee Holmes.

Reserves: 16. Natalie Delamare, 17. Krystal Murray, 18. Tanya Kalounivale, 19. Chelsea Bremner, 20. Kendra Reynolds, 21. Kendra Cocksedge, 22. Sylvia Brunt, 23. Ruahei Demant.

Scotland: 1. Molly Wright, 2. Lana Skeldon, 3. Christine Belisle, 4. Emma Wassell, 5. Sarah Bonar, 6. Rachel Malcolm (c), 7. Rachel McLachlan, 8. Jade Konkel-Roberts, 9. Caity Mattinson, 10. Helen Nelson, 11. Hannah Smit, 12. Lisa Thomson, 13. Emma Orr, 14. Rhona Lloyd, 15. Shona Campbell

Reserves: 16. Jodie Rettie, 17. Leah Bartlett, 18. Katie Dougan, 19. Lyndsay O'Donnell, 20. Louise McMillan, 21. Mairi McDonald, 22. Meryl Smith, 23. Liz Musgrove