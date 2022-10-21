Christchurch spider monkeys enjoy renovated habitat

It's hoped a newly renovated habitat at Christchurch's Orana Wildlife Park will encourage a troop of spider monkeys to breed.

Belize (33), Merida (32), Maya (30), Juquila (24) and male Tostada (25) were filmed by 1News today enjoying their newly tidied up island habitat.

"Moving the animals to the island enhances the chances of the monkeys producing babies, which is key for the breeding programme," exotic species manager Rachael Mason said.

"The last monkey born at Orana was in 2005 and we are very keen to hear the pitter patter of small monkey feet again."

Orana has been involved in the managed breeding programme for spider monkeys since 1981.

The new habitat features a range of naturalistic furniture, creating more dimensions for the animals.