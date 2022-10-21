Christchurch spider monkeys enjoy renovated habitat

Source: 1News

It's hoped a newly renovated habitat at Christchurch's Orana Wildlife Park will encourage a troop of spider monkeys to breed.

Belize (33), Merida (32), Maya (30), Juquila (24) and male Tostada (25) were filmed by 1News today enjoying their newly tidied up island habitat.

"Moving the animals to the island enhances the chances of the monkeys producing babies, which is key for the breeding programme," exotic species manager Rachael Mason said.

"The last monkey born at Orana was in 2005 and we are very keen to hear the pitter patter of small monkey feet again."

Orana has been involved in the managed breeding programme for spider monkeys since 1981.

The new habitat features a range of naturalistic furniture, creating more dimensions for the animals.

New ZealandAnimalsChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

I found out I had breast cancer at 25

2

Visitors to Cook Islands asked to cover up

3

Missing Christchurch teenager found

4

Warriors pay tribute to former junior player found dead in Spain

5

Andy Dick arrested over power tool theft

Latest Stories

1920s scandal: Whanganui mayor who attempted murder to be memorialised

Best snow in decades sets up Queenstown for record winter

Andy Dick arrested over power tool theft

US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes

Ian Foster's daughter one of four new Phoenix scholarship players

Related Stories

Watch: Inside Auckland Zoo's new Indonesian swamp forest

Missing Christchurch teenager found

Protection benefits outweigh kea 1080 deaths - DOC

Charge laid after man critically injured in Christchurch assault