Analysis: Powerful wing's timely return completes Black Ferns' puzzle

Black Ferns strike weapon Portia Woodman was described as the women’s version of the late, great Jonah Lomu after running over various Wales players to score two tries in her team’s World Cup win recently, but returning wing Ayesha Leti-I'iga may be more suited to the comparison.

Black Ferns wing Ayesha Leti-I’iga on the charge in this year's Pacific Four tournament won by New Zealand. (Source: Photosport)

The 22-year-old Leti-I’iga is a power player in the form of Lomu, beginning her representative career at a very young age (she made her Wellington debut at 16 - Lomu is still the youngest ever All Black on debut at 19 years and 45 days), and has the ability to create something from nothing purely by charging through defenders – like Lomu.

Having scored seven tries in her last five games, Leti-I’iga has been on quite the run and with the ball in her hands the fear factor within the Black Ferns rises considerably.

And having returned from a calf injury which has kept her out of the World Cup so far, Leti-I’iga, starting against Scotland in Whangārei on Saturday, will likely allow Woodman to remain on the right wing for the knockout phase, with Ruby Tui, another key player, finding a new home at fullback.

Both Woodman and Tui, rested against Scotland, are crucial to the Black Ferns’ chances at this World Cup and while Tui spoke of her new-found respect for fullbacks after starting there in the big win over Wales at Waitakere recently, such is her importance to this team – on both sides of the ball - that she will likely remain in the relatively unfamiliar position should Leti-I’iga’s return go to plan.

“It's great to have her back,” coach Smith said. “She's had four really good weeks of training and getting back into it, recovering from that slight calf injury.

“For me, Ayesha was the best player in the world [in the Pacific Four Series].

“She was unbelievable, outstanding. She's coming back.”

In reply, the modest Leti-I’iga said: “You don't hear that often. True or not, that gives me confidence.

“If anything, it was a blessing in disguise because I learnt how to serve my team off the field and that's made the bonds so much stronger,” she said of her injury absence.

Portia Woodman was again too hot to handle in the Black Ferns' recent World Cup victory over Wales. (Source: Photosport)

“There were a few doubts, but I'm so grateful for this opportunity and to see my sisters run out [at the World Cup] has been awesome.”

Smith’s selections for Scotland – the Black Ferns have already qualified for the quarter-finals, but it's an important match nevertheless because a big win will allow them to finish as top seeds – make his best line-up easier to predict.

Influential halfback Kendra Cocksedge – easily the most experienced Black Fern with 64 caps (the next is wing Renee Wickliffe with 46) – is on the bench along with captain and first-five Ruahei Demant, whose performance in the 51-12 win over Canada suggests she is hitting top form.

Both are certainties to start in the quarter-final against an unconfirmed opposition next weekend, with midfielder Theresa Fitzpatrick likely along with lock Joanah Ngan-Woo and loose forwards Charmaine McMenamin, Alana Bremner and Sarah Hirini.

Amy Rule and Pip Love appear Smith’s best starting props, with Krystal Murray a near perfect impact player.

Fullback Renee Holmes, troubled at times defensively in the Black Ferns’ opener against the Wallaroos, may drop to the bench but she remains an integral part of the side due to the potential of her long-range goalkicking.

Smith, promoting an all-out attack from the Black Ferns to combat the set piece and defensive prowess of the Northern Hemisphere sides, will be hoping it doesn’t come down to three-pointers but at least he has another piece of the puzzle – the exciting Leti-I’iga – back in position.

Black Ferns vs Scotland, Saturday 22 October, 4:45pm, Whangārei

Black Ferns: 15. Renee Holmes, 14. Renee Wickliffe, 13. Amy du Plessis, 12. Theresa Fitzpatrick, 11. Ayesha Leti-I'iga, 10. Hazel Tubic, 9. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu [c], 8. Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, 7. Sarah Hirini, 6. Alana Bremner, 5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 4. Joanah Ngan-Woo, 3. Amy Rule, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 1. Phillipa Love

Reserves: 16. Natalie Delamere, 17. Krystal Murray, 18. Tanya Kalounivale, 19. Chelsea Bremner, 20. Kendra Reynolds, 21. Kendra Cocksedge, 22. Sylvia Brunt, 23. Ruahei Demant