Eight with gang links charged as cash, weapons seized in drug bust

Eight people with gang links have been charged, with cash, weapons and vehicles also seized in a months-long Rotorua police operation.

Gun and money seized in Rotorua drug busts.

Gun and money seized in Rotorua drug busts. (Source: Supplied)

In a statement today, police said several vehicles, around $50,000 in cash, several firearms, around 500 grams of methamphetamine and methamphetamine manufacturing equipment was seized in raids that took place over three months.

"Five men and three women, aged between 19 and 56, with reported links to the Mongrel Mob, have been arrested," police said.

They are facing charges ranging from possession of firearms, manufacturing methamphetamine, and supplying methamphetamine and possession of cannabis for supply.

Police say they will continue to target gangs drug operations.

