Mongrel Mob members arrested in Invercargill gang bust

Three gang members have been arrested and two firearms and a stolen vehicle have been seized in Invercargill as part of a police crackdown on gang activity.

The arrests - made as a part of Operation Cobalt - came after enquiries following a previous fleeing driver incident when police attempted to stop their car on Thursday, October 13.

Of those arrested, two were patched members of the Mongrel Mob and one was an associate.

Police also seized firearms and a stolen vehicle at the scene of the arrests.

“Operation Cobalt members located the fleeing vehicle, a second stolen vehicle and recovered two firearms, one of which was loaded, along with 110 rounds of ammunition,” said Acting Detective Sergeant Alun Griffiths.

A 38-year-old gang member is facing firearms and methamphetamine charges. A 33-year-old gang member and a 38-year-old associate both face firearms charges.

The trio are in custody and will appear in court on November 1.

“The combination of gang members and firearms is of great concern. Operation Cobalt is committed to disrupting gang-related offending and holding those responsible to account," Griffiths said.

Operation Cobalt is a national operation aimed at cracking down on gang activity.