Woman arrested for alleged theft at Auckland foodbank

A woman has been arrested after a South Auckland foodbank was robbed on Sunday.

Police were alerted to the robbery on Sunday afternoon after a staff member saw several boxes of food had been taken from the premises.

Community advocate Dave 'Brown Buttabean' Letele, who runs the food service, saw an outpouring of support from the community after he posted an emotional video to Facebook on Sunday.

"Our foodbank has been broken into, our food share. Who the f*** breaks into a food share?" he said.

In the video, a fridge can be seen with empty shelves, with tomatoes left on the floor.

A 20-year-old woman is due to appear in the Manukau District Court this afternoon charged with burglary, police said.

Allegedly stolen food items were also located at the time of her arrest.

Police have not ruled out further arrests.

