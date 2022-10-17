Dave Letele devastated by Auckland food bank theft

Source: 1News

A foodbank in South Auckland run by community advocate Dave Letele has been robbed, leaving the former boxer devastated.

Dave Letele at his food bank

Dave Letele at his food bank (Source: Supplied)

Letele posted an emotional video to Facebook on Sunday, saying his food service in Manukau had been burgled.

He said he was heartbroken by the theft of goods which mostly had been purchased, not donated.

"Our food bank has been broken into, our food share. Who the f*** breaks into a food share?" he said.

"All I can say is, to steal food you must have needed it. The crazy thing is if you asked us we would have given it.

"I just hoped it's not someone that we've helped. It looks like they knew what they were doing, they were very familiar with our place. It's just like a kick in the face man."

His video showed empty shelves in a fridge, with tomatoes left on the floor.

Letele, who runs free boot camps and motivational programmes, said if people came across others trying to sell frozen chicken and mince, tomatoes and butter, to let him know.

Police confirmed they had received a report about the theft.

