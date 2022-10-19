Man charged after pedestrian run over at Rotorua Caltex

Source: 1News

A man is facing charges after a pedestrian was run over at a Rotorua Caltex on Monday.

Caltex Ranolf St, Rotorua.

Caltex Ranolf St, Rotorua. (Source: Google Maps)

Police earlier said the incident was a "gang-related" assault.

"A pedestrian was run over during the incident and suffered serious injuries," police said in a statement today.

"A 25-year-old Rotorua man has been charged with wounding with intent to injure and is scheduled to appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow.

"The vehicle involved in the incident has also been seized."

Read More

Police thank members of the public who helped with inquiries.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTauranga and Bay of Plenty

Popular Stories

1

Family narrowly avoids head-on collision as van crosses centre line

2

Demand for Whittaker's Hazella sees other flavours run low

3

First major bank hikes mortgage rates following inflation data

4

Nanogirl posts pic of 'perfect' newborn twins

5

'Door open' for National MP in conflict of interest case - Luxon

Latest Stories

Aussie cop dodges charges after travelling 230km/h on highway

Man charged after pedestrian run over at Rotorua Caltex

No Auckland trains for whole long weekend - KiwiRail

Terrorism laws to be expanded focusing on imprisoned individuals

Demand for Whittaker's Hazella sees other flavours run low

Related Stories

Gisborne community group combating gang violence

Police release photo of car sought in Lower Hutt homicide

Conviction quashed for man convicted of threatening to kill Ardern

Woman arrested for alleged theft at Auckland foodbank