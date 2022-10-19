Man charged after pedestrian run over at Rotorua Caltex

A man is facing charges after a pedestrian was run over at a Rotorua Caltex on Monday.

Caltex Ranolf St, Rotorua. (Source: Google Maps)

Police earlier said the incident was a "gang-related" assault.

"A pedestrian was run over during the incident and suffered serious injuries," police said in a statement today.

"A 25-year-old Rotorua man has been charged with wounding with intent to injure and is scheduled to appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow.

"The vehicle involved in the incident has also been seized."

Police thank members of the public who helped with inquiries.