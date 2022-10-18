'Gang-related assault' at Rotorua Caltex leaves 1 person in ICU

One person has been seriously injured in what police are calling a "gang-related assault" at a Rotorua Caltex last night.

Caltex Ranolf St, Rotorua. (Source: Google Maps)

Police say a vehicle was used to carry out the assault which was reported around 7.45pm at Caltex, Ranolf St.

"Last night a gang-related assault resulted in leg injuries to one person, who is currently in a serious condition in ICU," police said in a statement today.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault in the area at this time on Monday, October 17."

Investigations are ongoing.