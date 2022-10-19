First major bank hikes mortgage rates following inflation data

Source: 1News

ANZ has announced its mortgage rates will be rising after the latest inflation figure remained high.

House keys (file photo).

House keys (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

From tomorrow, October 20, ANZ's one year fixed rate special will be 5.99%, up from 5.45%.

Those without 20% equity will be looking at a 6.59% one year rate, up from 6.05%.

The full changes are below.

ANZ home loan rates from October 20, 2022.

ANZ home loan rates from October 20, 2022. (Source: Supplied)

Read More

"Off the back of yesterday’s inflation figures, as well as ongoing volatility in global markets there has been a significant increase in wholesale market rates," ANZ said in a statement.

"With this in mind we are making changes to our fixed home loan rates whilst also updating our term investment rates to support customers to meet their savings and investment goals."

ANZ term deposits from October 20, 2022.

ANZ term deposits from October 20, 2022. (Source: Supplied)

It comes as yesterday it was announced inflation only fell marginally to 7.2%. This is down from July's high of 7.3%.

The main driver for the 7.2 percent annual inflation to the September 2022 quarter was housing and household utilities due to rising prices for construction, rentals for housing, and local authority rates, Stats NZ said.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank lifted the official cash rate to 3.5%.

CPI rose 2.2% in the September quarter.

Vegetable prices rose 24% in the last quarter, petrol prices went up 19% in the past year, while diesel was up 72%.

New ZealandEconomyPersonal FinanceBusinessPropertyCost of Living

Popular Stories

1

Family narrowly avoids head-on collision as van crosses centre line

2

Demand for Whittaker's Hazella sees other flavours run low

3

First major bank hikes mortgage rates following inflation data

4

Nanogirl posts pic of 'perfect' newborn twins

5

'Door open' for National MP in conflict of interest case - Luxon

Latest Stories

Aussie cop dodges charges after travelling 230km/h on highway

Man charged after pedestrian run over at Rotorua Caltex

No Auckland trains for whole long weekend - KiwiRail

Terrorism laws to be expanded focusing on imprisoned individuals

Demand for Whittaker's Hazella sees other flavours run low

Related Stories

Farmers warn food prices will rise due to soaring cost of diesel

Brown slams Ports of Auckland in letter outlining expectations

Kiwi brands rated among lowest in ethical footwear - survey