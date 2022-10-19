Ex-Dilworth headmaster grilled over alleged actions to cover up abuse

One of the men responsible for Auckland's Dilworth School during decades of staff sex crimes has, for the first time, been grilled on his alleged actions to cover up abuse.

At the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry the school's former headmaster Murray Wilton "categorically" denied any moves to conceal wrong-doing by "a relatively small group of very rotten apples".

But he began his statement with an apology "to all who suffered abuse at Dilworth at any time, but especially on [his] watch".

He called it "an abominable dereliction of duty" by men he trusted, calling them "wolves in sheep's clothing".

"They deceived everyone."

The ex-principal, who was in charge from 1979-1997 said, "At no point did I, nor the trustees, nor any Dilworth staff member attempt to cover up reports of abuse or turn a blind eye to it.

"This allegation is very distressing to me personally."

Survivor and leader of a class action lawsuit against the Boy's Boarding School, Neil Harding found that hard to believe.

"What's his definition of cover-up? There are many levels.

"We know of many instances from survivors who reported that they told the school at the time, so there seems to be a discrepancy from what we know, to what Dilworth are acknowledging."

Wilton said he dealt with what he knew about the abuse, in a way he believed was "appropriate" at the time.

In his evidence he detailed the actions taken in response to complaints about individual teachers, and admitted some asked to leave the school were armed with a reference from him.

Wilton did acknowledge complaints were not properly investigated, and said that is a "deep regret" of his.

Accepting, "the leaders of the school failed the victims of it".

The hearing felt like a kind of trial for the old school leader, following two years of court proceedings for the teachers charged with the abuse, some of whom he oversaw.

Twelve men have been charged following the Police Investigation Operation Beverly, and while several died before court proceedings could progress, six have now been sentenced.

Wilton was questioned extensively about Rex McIntosh, a teacher that died before he could go to trial for his charges.

McIntosh was allowed to resign after a complaint he had been showering with boys.

"At that time I didn’t consider it as sexual abuse", Wilton said.

"It didn’t enter my mind that we were dealing with someone who was probably doing more than that."

He called it simply a "misdemeanour" in his evidence, a word that counsel for the inquiry, Katherine Anderson encouraged him to reconsider using.

Some of Wilton's comments were considered "victim-blaming" and "gaslighting" by survivors.

He claimed, "A further contributing factor to the failure to uncover abuse at Dilworth sooner is I think that boys did not feel safe in coming forward about abuse."

Wilton also made a special mention of the many staff who've become "victims", being "wounded by association".

There was clear emotion from members of the public gallery throughout the hearing and Harding was close to tears when speaking with 1News afterwards.

He said he found the evidence difficult to hear.

"What we're seeing... is an admission of systemic failure.

"There were systemic failures for 40 years that allowed over 30 paedophiles to abuse over 130 boys."

Commissioners are also set to hear from former Trustee and Board Chairman over a period of 40 years, Derek Firth.

Current Trust Chairman Aaron Snodgrass, who's been the main face of the school's response since allegations arose, will also be questioned.