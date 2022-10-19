Wellington ticket wins $16 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

It will be a night to remember for a lucky Powerball player from Wellington after winning $16 million with Powerball First Division on Wednesday.

(Source: Supplied)

The prize is made up of $15 million from Powerball First Division and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

A lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Norfolk Street Foodmarket in Wainuiomata.

Wednesday's winning numbers are 10, 12, 17, 25, 30, 32, Bonus Ball 23, and Power Ball 6.

Strike numbers are 25, 30, 17 and 12.

