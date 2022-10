One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Northland this evening.

The crash occurred on State Highway 1, in Waiomio, around 5.15pm, police said.

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition, while another has reportedly sustained moderate injuries.

The road remains closed and the Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.