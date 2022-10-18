Man arrested over burglaries of flood-damaged Nelson home

A man has today appeared in court after allegedly robbing a home damaged in the Nelson floods in August.

Flood damage in Nelson (Source: Rob Hunter, Terra Firma Ltd.)

A "large amount of valuable and sentimental items" were taken from the home in Nelson South three times over a number of days, Detective Sergeant Micaela Rolton said.

Police disturbed the offenders on the third occasion.

A 32-year-old man appeared in Nelson District Court today charged with burglary.

ADVERTISEMENT

A significant amount of the stolen property is yet to be recovered, Rolton said.

“We know this offending was very upsetting to not only the victims, but also the wider community,” she said.

“Our community was dealing with a lot following the flooding – and many people are still facing many challenges.

“We want to reassure all members of our community that we take this type of offending very seriously, and work hard to hold those responsible to account.”