Man killed after car rolled onto Palmerston North footpath named

A pedestrian who was killed after a car rolled onto a Palmerston North footpath has today been named by police.

He was Thomas David Martin, aged 59.

Police earlier said the incident happened about midnight on Friday when a car travelling along Main St, Roslyn, allegedly clipped another vehicle, hit a traffic island and rolled onto the footpath, colliding with Martin.

Passengers in the vehicle received minor to serious injuries.

"A decision on what charges the driver may face will not be confirmed until a full investigation is complete," a police spokesperson said.

"This is likely to take some months."

