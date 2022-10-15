Pedestrian dead after car mounts footpath in Palmerston North

Source: 1News

A man is dead after they were hit by a car overnight in Palmerston North, police say.

File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

In a statement, police said the incident happened when a car travelling along Main Street, in the suburb of Roslyn, allegedly "clipped another vehicle, hit a traffic island and rolled onto the footpath, colliding with a pedestrian."

Police said an ambulance was called, however, the man died at the scene.

"A passenger in the vehicle was seriously injured, and the driver and front passenger received minor to moderate injuries. The serious crash unit has been advised and the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation," police said.

New ZealandManawatu-Wanganui

Popular Stories

1

Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's Hagrid, dies at 72

2

Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting

3

Luxon: MP Barbara Kuriger's position was 'untenable'

4

Victoria Beckham explains why she removed tattoo of David's initials

5

Pedestrian dead after car mounts footpath in Palmerston North

Latest Stories

Putin calls his actions in Ukraine 'correct and timely'

Kiwis name strong side for RLWC opener against Lebanon

Feilding teen advocates for more women in shearing

Kenyan Boston Marathon winner Kipyokei suspended for doping

World's first space tourist signs up for flight around moon

Related Stories

Feilding teen advocates for more women in shearing

2 'heavily disguised' males rob jewellery stores in Palmerston North

‘We’ve said no’ - hui uproar over Whanganui water bottling consent

DIY Palmerston North pothole fixer admonished by council