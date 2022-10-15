Pedestrian dead after car mounts footpath in Palmerston North

A man is dead after they were hit by a car overnight in Palmerston North, police say.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

In a statement, police said the incident happened when a car travelling along Main Street, in the suburb of Roslyn, allegedly "clipped another vehicle, hit a traffic island and rolled onto the footpath, colliding with a pedestrian."

Police said an ambulance was called, however, the man died at the scene.

"A passenger in the vehicle was seriously injured, and the driver and front passenger received minor to moderate injuries. The serious crash unit has been advised and the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation," police said.