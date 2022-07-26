Homicide inquiry launched as man who died in Dunedin named

Source: 1News

A homicide inquiry has been launched after the death of a man in Dunedin last week as police on Tuesday named the man.

Sean Buis, aged 28 from Mornington, Dunedin died last Thursday evening and police, who initially said the death was "unexplained" are continuing to investigate the incident on Eglinton Road.

Officers were called to the scene, near Unity Park, around 7.30pm after reports a man had been assaulted and run over by a vehicle.

Buis died at the scene.

"We acknowledge that the community are seeking answers as to what led to Sean’s death, as are his family, and a large team of police staff is working tirelessly to get to the truth of what happened," Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said in a statement on Tuesday.

"These investigations are complex and can take some time to ensure we cover all bases, however we are working on a number of positive lines of enquiry.

"Police want to reassure the community that we believe Sean's death was an isolated incident and there is not thought to be any ongoing risk to the wider community."

Leigh said while police are speaking to a large number of people, "we are still appealing to any member of the public who has not yet spoken to us to come forward".

"There are people in the community who know what happened.

"If you were in the Eglinton Road area near Unity Park about 7.15-7.45pm on Thursday 21 July, or if you've got CCTV footage from a private or commercial property that might assist, or if you have any other information we urge you to get in touch."

You can do so by calling 105 or going online or you can also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

