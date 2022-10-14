Nelson's rugby faithful flock to catch All Blacks in action

While they may have just been training, the All Blacks still enjoyed a strong crowd yesterday with Nelson’s rugby fans young and old flocking to catch the team in action before they leave for their Northern Tour.

It was perfectly timed for the school holidays and boys and girls used it as a chance to see their favourites in action; names like Will Jordan, Sevu Reece and the Barrett brothers all coming up regularly.

Some had even arrived as early as 6:30am to get a glimpse of the squad which features seven Tasman Mako to boot.

Coach Ian Foster admitted the turnout surprised him.

“I can't believe it to be fair,” Foster said.

“We had an idea there might be a few people coming and I warned the players, I told them not to show off and that there was about a 100 kids down here watching and then we turned up and the place is packed.”

Hometown heroes Finlay Christie and Leicester Fainga’anuku are hoping to return the faith with gametime on tour.

“A start would be awesome,” halfback Christie said.

“I’ve been working pretty hard.”

“I think it's just keep doing what I've been doing,” Fainga’anuku added.

“I think [Foster has] given me credit for the player I am and my abilities on the field and I think for me obviously just being a freshie and what not I'm not here to rush anything.

“My time will come.”

With a the Nelson sendoff buoying them, there’s no reason it won’t.