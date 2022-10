Fire crews are at the scene of a chemical explosion in Lincoln, Canterbury.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand hazmat crew.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1News they got a call around 2.30pm from someone saying they’d heard a loud bang.

Upon arrival, a fire crew found there’d been a reaction of two liquid chemicals on Robert Street in Lincoln.

Three fire crews are now at the scene along with a hazardous substance unit dealing with the liquids.

No injuries have been reported.