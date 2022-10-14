1News meets Ukrainians being trained to fight by UK, NZ

By Mei Heron, Europe Correspondent
Source: 1News

There is something unnerving about looking a man in the eye who is about to go to war.

Ivan* was a construction worker in Ukraine before Russia invaded and changed his life.

He spoke fondly of a time where his girlfriend would shake him to wake him in the mornings, instead of missiles shaking his house.

Now with just a couple months of basic training, he’s preparing to put his life on the line for his country, and hoping not to die.

Alongside Ivan, there are lawyers, teachers, and a dance choreographer learning how to shoot targets, drive tanks, and dig trenches.

Read More

But it’s not just learning how to fight, it’s also about learning how to live on the battlefield.

Ivan, a Ukrainian trained by NZ and UK forces

Ivan, a Ukrainian trained by NZ and UK forces (Source: 1News)

They learn how to pack their bags, how to eat and how to sleep.

Over 5700 ordinary Ukrainians have now been trained in the UK by both British and New Zealand armed forces and thousands more will soon come through the training course.

When I meet Ivan, he’s completing his final lesson. When he returns to Ukraine, he doesn’t know where the army will deploy him to.

But he tells me he’s not afraid. “No way”, he says defiantly. It’s the most animated he becomes during the whole conversation.

He says he’s received both tactical training as well as psychological training and he’s ready.

Ivan says seeing what’s happening at home is motivation and he thinks of his “relatives, friends, acquaintance [who’s] house has been destroyed and they won’t have a place to go back to”.

They are also people he may “never see again”.

The UK and NZ trainers I spoke to say they’ve been blown away by how quickly Ukrainians have learnt everything, they know for them the stakes are high.

*Not his real name

WorldUK and EuropeDefence

Popular Stories

1

Epidemiologist calls for return to Covid alert level system

2

Whānau concerned at Hipkins' police photo law change suggestion

3

National MP in MPI dispute resigns portfolios over 'conflict of interest'

4

Image of ute involved in fatal Rotorua shooting released

5

Fishermen fight off sharks after boat sinks

Latest Stories

Police officer among multiple dead in US shooting

National MP in MPI dispute resigns portfolios over 'conflict of interest'

January 6 Capitol riots committee subpoenas Trump to testify

Image of ute involved in fatal Rotorua shooting released

RLWC: Aussies favoured as usual but Pacific powerhouses aplenty

Related Stories

Russia accused of forcibly taking Ukrainian children

Two dead, at least 10 injured in Serbia footbridge collapse

King Charles greets Liz Truss with - 'Back again? Dear, oh dear'

NATO chief warns Russia not to cross 'very important line'