Ukraine says it 'shot down 4 Russian helicopters' in 18 mins

Source: 1News

Ukraine's defence ministry has taken to Twitter to say it shot down four Russian helicopters in the space of 18 minutes.

Ukrainian image claiming the downing of four Russian helicopters

Ukrainian image claiming the downing of four Russian helicopters (Source: Supplied)

It's official account said "Productive morning, Ukrainian style".

"Today, in just 18 minutes, service members of #UAarmy shot down 4 russian helicopters that were spoiling beautiful autumn skies in the south of Ukraine.

"No place for Alligators here.

"The local climate is hostile towards them."

According to the Army Recognition website, referencing the Russian military, the Alligator is a nickname for the Ka-51 attack helicopter, which is used by its armed forces in Ukraine.

It comes as the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly today to condemn Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four Ukrainian regions and demand its immediate reversal, while Russia's Federal Security Service said it arrested five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia in the attack on the Kerch Bridge.

The bridge attack promoted Vladimir Putin to launch raids on many Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry on Wednesday (local time) dismissed accusations of Ukrainian involvement.

WorldUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Meghan Markle in 'dire state' when Prince Harry found her a therapist

2

Eight votes in it: Gore elects youngest mayor in NZ's history

3

Watch: Mid-air brawl breaks out on Aus Jetstar flight

4

New Omicron subvariant BQ.1.1 detected in New Zealand

5

Jetstar 'misleading passengers' about flight rights - Consumer

Latest Stories

Calls for better access to TV for the blind

Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

Eight votes in it: Gore elects youngest mayor in NZ's history

Cricket Australia considering lifting Warner's leadership ban

New Omicron subvariant BQ.1.1 detected in New Zealand

Related Stories

Britain's economy braced for impact as debt-buying nears end

UK nurse sent sympathy card to parents of baby she allegedly killed

Ukraine nuclear plant loses power for second time in five days

UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime