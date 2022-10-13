Ukraine says it 'shot down 4 Russian helicopters' in 18 mins

Ukraine's defence ministry has taken to Twitter to say it shot down four Russian helicopters in the space of 18 minutes.

Ukrainian image claiming the downing of four Russian helicopters (Source: Supplied)

It's official account said "Productive morning, Ukrainian style".

"Today, in just 18 minutes, service members of #UAarmy shot down 4 russian helicopters that were spoiling beautiful autumn skies in the south of Ukraine.

"No place for Alligators here.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The local climate is hostile towards them."

Productive morning, Ukrainian style.

Today, in just 18 minutes, service members of #UAarmy shot down 4 russian helicopters that were spoiling beautiful autumn skies in the south of Ukraine.

No place for Alligators here.

The local climate is hostile towards them. pic.twitter.com/KjT9U3GnPN — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 12, 2022

According to the Army Recognition website, referencing the Russian military, the Alligator is a nickname for the Ka-51 attack helicopter, which is used by its armed forces in Ukraine.

It comes as the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly today to condemn Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four Ukrainian regions and demand its immediate reversal, while Russia's Federal Security Service said it arrested five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia in the attack on the Kerch Bridge.

The bridge attack promoted Vladimir Putin to launch raids on many Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry on Wednesday (local time) dismissed accusations of Ukrainian involvement.