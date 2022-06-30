Watch: NZ troops train Ukrainians to use lightweight howitzer

A Ukrainian soldier undergoing training with the NZ Defence Force on British soil says he is grateful to learn from them.

"The instructors are really professionals, gave a lot of information and really dedicated to what they were doing here," he told 1News.

For safety and security reasons we cannot identify him. At times during the interview, he was assisted by an interpreter.

"We’re learning things here, the new drills, new weaponry and really hope this will help with the fight against Russia."

Up to 30 Kiwi personnel from the 16th Regiment from Palmerston North have spent the last month instructing more than 300 Ukrainian troops on how to use the L119 light guns, an old piece of equipment still used by the NZDF and soon to be used in eastern Ukraine in the fight against Russia. The light-weight howitzer fires high explosive shells in excess of 10 kilometres.

Their older-style dial sights and ammunition are provided by New Zealand.

NZDF and Ukraine troops in UK (Source: 1News)

"We're pretty proud to be here and help out and defend Ukraine against Russia, it's been an interesting job so far looking after these guys. They're pretty motivated, dedicated and it's been a real privilege," Major Jonathan Dick from NZ Defence Force said.

Last week the UK’s Ministry of Defence invited a handful of media including TVNZ to watch an artillery exercise at the Rollestone Military Camp in Salisbury, England.

Interpreters were on hand as Kiwi troops put the Ukrainians through their paces but for many there was only one thing on their minds.

"Especially hard for himself 'cause his solders are still fighting there, he keeps thinking about home when he is here," an interpreter translated.

"Is it worth leaving the fight to come here?"

"It’s really hard to say because this war can finish next month or carry on for months and months and months."