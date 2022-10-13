Watch: Mid-air brawl breaks out on Aus Jetstar flight

A mid-air brawl on a Jetstar flight from Melbourne to Brisbane forced the plane to turn around on Tuesday night.

The fight reportedly broke out just 24 minutes into the journey.

In footage of the incident, two men can be seen throwing punches at each other.

A passenger from the flight told 9News Melbourne the incident was "absolutely terrifying".

"There was a commotion, there was yelling, people started standing up, ﻿it went on for a couple of minutes," they said. "One gentleman was then escorted to the rear of the aircraft, he had blood on his face."

A Jetstar spokesperson told 9News the airline has ﻿"zero tolerance for disruptive and abusive behaviour".

Australian Federal Police said no arrests had been made. ﻿