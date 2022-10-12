Date set for coronation of King Charles III

Source: 1News

The date for the coronation of King Charles III has been set as Saturday, May 6 next year (UK time).

King Charles

King Charles (Source: 1News)

The event will take place at Westminster Abbey in London, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, following tradition of over 900 years.

"The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry. Further details will be announced in due course."

The date of June 3, 2023 had previously been rumoured.

Read More

His Majesty became New Zealand's monarch immediately upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 9.

He was formally proclaimed New Zealand's new king on the steps of Parliament on September 11.

WorldRoyaltyUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Police release image of woman after Wairarapa fires

2

Date set for coronation of King Charles III

3

Mt Ruapehu ski fields enter voluntary administration

4

University of Otago staff walk off job over pay, conditions

5

Watch: Australian pilot pulls off impressive emergency landing

Latest Stories

Stark drop in visitors to some iconic landmarks - DOC

Date set for coronation of King Charles III

University of Otago staff walk off job over pay, conditions

Thai daycare massacre victims prepared for funeral rites

Kanye West invited to Holocaust Museum after antisemitic posts

Related Stories

Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months

Airbus, Air France face trial over 2009 crash that killed 228

Germany opens investigation of Baltic gas pipeline blasts

Shocking footage shows Russian missile narrowly miss Kyiv pedestrian