Date set for coronation of King Charles III

The date for the coronation of King Charles III has been set as Saturday, May 6 next year (UK time).

The event will take place at Westminster Abbey in London, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, following tradition of over 900 years.

"The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry. Further details will be announced in due course."

The date of June 3, 2023 had previously been rumoured.

His Majesty became New Zealand's monarch immediately upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 9.

He was formally proclaimed New Zealand's new king on the steps of Parliament on September 11.