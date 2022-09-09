Explainer: Order of succession after King Charles III

Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The British Royal Family Tree. (Source: Associated Press)

She was a symbol of stability in a era that saw the decline of the British empire and chaos in her own family.

She died on Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

Her Majesty leaves behind her son, King Charles III to take over the throne.

As Prince Charles becomes king, the order of succession for Britain's monarchy is as follows:

1. Prince William, the eldest son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. He is married to Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. Their three children follow him in the line of succession.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace. (Source: Getty)

2. Prince George of Cambridge, born in July 2013.

3. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, born in May 2015.

4. Prince Louis of Cambridge, born in April 2018.

5. Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles and Diana.

Prince Harry. (Source: Associated Press)

6. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, born to Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in May 2019.

7. Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, born in June 2021.

8. Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's second-eldest son.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York. (Source: Associated Press)

9. Princess Beatrice, elder daughter of Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Britain's Princess Beatrice of York attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala. (Source: Associated Press)

10. Sienna Elizabeth, daughter of Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, born in September 2021.

11. Princess Eugenie, Andrew and Ferguson's younger daughter.

Princess Eugenie arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Source: Associated Press)

12. August Brooksbank, born to Eugenie and James Brooksbank in February 2021.

13. Prince Edward, the Queen and Philip's youngest child.

14. James, Viscount Severn, the younger child of Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

15. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Edward and Sophie's daughter.