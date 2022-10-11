'Very grateful' - Veteran Kiwi actor Sam Neill knighted

Veteran Kiwi actor Sam Neill has been awarded a knighthood for his outstanding contribution to film following a ceremony in Auckland today.

Actor Sir Sam Neil with Governor-General of New Zealand Dame Cindy Kiro.

The Jurassic Park star was made a Knight Companion of the Order of New Zealand by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro in a redesignation ceremony at Government House this morning.

Sir Sam's redesignation from Distinguished Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit to its equivalent honour, a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, was approved by the late Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year.

"Greatly honoured today by the Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro at Govt House Auckland," Neill said on Twitter.

"Dame Cindy was kind enough to tap me with the sword. Big day, very grateful."

In a Facebook post, Dame Cindy called the 75-year-old icon a "legend of the silver screen".

"He has been part of some of Aotearoa’s most beloved films and television series since the early '70s, later rising to international acclaim leading Hollywood blockbusters. Congratulations Sir Sam!"

Governor-General of New Zealand Dame Cindy Kiro bestows actor Sam Neill with the honour of a knighthood.

Sir Sam was named in the Queen's Birthday Honours list in June 2022.

