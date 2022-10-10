Wayne Brown says Aucklanders 'sailing into an economic storm'

Auckland mayor-elect Wayne Brown has today called for the chairman of Eke Panuku Development Auckland to step down amid concerns Aucklanders are “sailing into an economic and fiscal storm”.

It comes after Brown received an initial two-hour briefing covering the council’s books, contingent liabilities and other risks by Auckland Council chief executive officer Jim Stabback and chief financial officer Peter Gudsell.

In a media release, the former Far North District Council mayor said the briefing confirmed his concerns around multiple risks, including the costs involved in the Central Rail Link and the failed Ports of Auckland automation project.

Auckland Transport chairwoman Adrienne Young-Cooper resigned from her post just hours after Brown’s win on Saturday, with the businessman labelling her decision a demonstration of “integrity and leadership”.

Following the briefing, Brown called for Eke Panuku chairman Paul Majurey to “similarly show integrity and leadership by considering his immediate position”.

Brown said while Eke Panuku "receives millions from ratepayers each year" to help regenerate the region, it "returns very little".

The mayor-elect campaigned on working to "fix Auckland" by replacing the city's ageing infrastructure and making changes to council-controlled organisations.

He said Aucklanders are “sailing into an economic and fiscal storm”.

While Brown promised to help the supercity's essential council-provided community services weather the economic uncertainty, he said “serious savings” would be necessary.

“As mortgage rates rise and people come off fixed loans, Aucklanders are going to be paying double or triple on their weekly mortgages, while the value of their homes risks continuing to fall,” he said.

“Under my leadership, and working with the new governing body, Independent Māori Statutory Board, and local boards, Auckland Council will do everything it can to not add to the pain Aucklanders are about to experience.”

Brown will have his first one-on-one meeting with councillors tomorrow, where he is expected to provide an update on the council’s finances and its potential risks.