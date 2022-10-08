Auckland Transport chair quits after Brown wins Auckland mayoralty

The chair of Auckland Transport has resigned following Wayne Brown's mayoral win today, saying she will "willingly exit the role".

Chair of Auckland Transport Adrienne Young-Cooper. (Source: Supplied)

Wayne Brown has comfortably won the race for Auckland mayor today, defeating Efeso Brown by 50,000 votes in preliminary results.

His win was part of a major changing of the guard across the country, with most of the main centres naming new mayors today.

In a statement released hours after the mayoral announcement, Adrienne Young-Cooper said it was clear Brown wanted "a clear runway" and said she had resigned from her role as chair and director.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I governed Auckland Transport in accordance with the statement of intent agreed with Auckland Council and navigated the organisation through the extraordinary challenges of Covid 19 and its aftermath. There are many talented and dedicated people serving the people of Auckland at AT. They deserve respect.

"I wish the new Council and Auckland Transport all the best."

During his campaign, Brown said he would replace all the directors of the major council-controlled agencies, including Auckland Transport.

rnz.co.nz