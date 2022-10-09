Wayne Brown orders ‘full briefing’ on Auckland Council books

Auckland’s new mayor, Wayne Brown, hasn’t wasted any time getting down to business, asking council officers to provide him with a full briefing on the council’s books, their economic forecasts over the next three years, and all contingent liabilities and other risks on Monday morning.

Brown won the race by more than 50,000 votes in yesterday’s local election count – ahead of incumbent Manukau councillor Efeso Collins and third-place-getter Craig Lord.

In a statement released today, Brown referenced a letter he wrote for the Herald on Sunday, saying his key mayoral pledge was to bring Council-Controlled Organisations (CCOs) back under control.

“That includes not just the council itself, but also the CCOs and all the other entities in which ratepayers have an interest,” he said.

In his letter, Brown wrote he wants every councillor and member of the Independent Māori Statutory Board to have a role that interests and challenges them and which is more meaningful than they have had before, with powers to make real decisions for which they will be directly accountable to voters.

Brown also said that he plans to devolve more decision-making powers to Local Boards, given they are closest to the region’s communities.

He took firm aim at Auckland Transport (AT), saying it was his “most immediate” priority.

“There is no council agency which is so important to Aucklanders or one about which you are angrier. I think the board of directors should heed the message from the election and offer to resign. Boards of directors at some other CCOs need also to consider their positions.”

Brown also noted the resignation of Auckland Transport (AT) chair Adrienne Young-Cooper.

AT Interim Chief Executive Mark Lambert said Young-Cooper tendered her resignation as Auckland Transport’s Board Chair and Director last night.

“In coming weeks the incoming Mayor and Governing Body will work through the process of appointing a new Board Chair.

“In the meantime Auckland Transport’s leadership team and I remain focused on delivering vital transport services for Auckland and providing continuity for Auckland Transport,” Lambert said.

Brown said he plans to spend today with family and make calls ahead of a week of meeting members of the new governing board.

He said he wants to congratulate them in person and to discuss how they can best help deliver the change Auckland voters have demanded.