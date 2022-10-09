Immigration support announced for hospitality and tourism sectors

Many hospitality business owners breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday after the government announced further changes to the Accredited Employer Work Visa after facing criticism from the industry.

Cafe worker (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

In April Government announced that the new AEWV scheme would require employers to pay a medium wage of $27.76 to allow potential staff to qualify for a working Visa.

However, the policy faced criticism from the hospitality and tourism industry at the time, who said new thresholds were unrealistic.

Catherine Bone from Edgewater Resort Hotel, Wānaka, said at the time simply it wasn't within her budget to employ somebody at $28 an hour for an entry-level position.

"I need 35 staff," Bone said.

"Filling those [roles] with New Zealanders is great... but there's just not the interest."

In response, an exemption for sectors including tourism and hospitality sectors in May, with a threshold of $25 per hour in place until April 2023.

On Sunday, Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced the wage threshold will be extended for another year.

"Cabinet has decided to extend the transition towards the full median wage for an additional year from 2023 to 2024”, Wood said.

“As the world recovers from Covid-19, labour shortages continue to be a persistent ongoing global symptom.

“We are listening closely to the concerns of the hospitality and tourism sectors, and working with them to take practical steps to support them."

Also under the new changes, in-demand Chefs that lack formal qualifications are now eligible for the government's "Green List". Introduced to allow specific high-demand jobs with pathways to residency.

New Zealand Certificate of Cookery or equivalent qualification was previously required for an overseas Chef to qualify for a working Visa.

"Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) will allow those top-rated chefs who have trained at the coal face to come to NZ."

The change will take effect from 18 October.