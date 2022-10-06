Teens, 13 and 14, arrested after police chase following ram-raids

Two teenagers have been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of two ram-raid burglaries in Auckland early this morning in a vehicle which was eventually spiked by police.

This incident - one of a string of burglaries in Auckland today - was at a petrol station on Manukau Rd at 2.55am, were a vehicle was used to bust into the business.

Police said the alleged offenders fled the scene in a second vehicle, which was later seen fleeing a burglary at a retail store on King St in Pukekohe at 3.46am. A vehicle was used to gain entry to this store.

Police said it later signalled the vehicle to stop on State Highway 1 but it failed to do so.

The police Eagle helicopter tracked the vehicle and road spikes stopped the vehicle in the Manurewa area.

The two occupants of the vehicle, who were aged 13 and 14, have been arrested.

Police said inquiries are ongoing into both burglaries at this stage.

Meanwhile, police also are investigating a burglary at a Takanini superette around 2.14am today.

Three people forced entry to the store before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Police are also making inquiries into a burglary at a store on Alfred St in central Auckland.

The incident was reported at 3.27am where offenders gained entry to the store before fleeing the area.

Police said it is looking into CCTV footage to establish what was stolen.

Inquiries into all four burglaries are ongoing.