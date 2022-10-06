Teens, 13 and 14, arrested after police chase following ram-raids

Source: 1News

Two teenagers have been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of two ram-raid burglaries in Auckland early this morning in a vehicle which was eventually spiked by police.

A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

This incident - one of a string of burglaries in Auckland today - was at a petrol station on Manukau Rd at 2.55am, were a vehicle was used to bust into the business.

Police said the alleged offenders fled the scene in a second vehicle, which was later seen fleeing a burglary at a retail store on King St in Pukekohe at 3.46am. A vehicle was used to gain entry to this store.

Police said it later signalled the vehicle to stop on State Highway 1 but it failed to do so.

The police Eagle helicopter tracked the vehicle and road spikes stopped the vehicle in the Manurewa area.

The two occupants of the vehicle, who were aged 13 and 14, have been arrested.

Police said inquiries are ongoing into both burglaries at this stage.

Meanwhile, police also are investigating a burglary at a Takanini superette around 2.14am today.

Three people forced entry to the store before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Police are also making inquiries into a burglary at a store on Alfred St in central Auckland.

The incident was reported at 3.27am where offenders gained entry to the store before fleeing the area.

Police said it is looking into CCTV footage to establish what was stolen.

Inquiries into all four burglaries are ongoing.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Photos: Snow blankets Aotearoa on freezing cold morning

2

Watch: Oversized truck stuck under Auckland bridge on SH1

3

Lawsuit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting

4

Teens, 13 and 14, arrested after police chase following ram-raids

5

'No one f***s with a Biden' - US President caught on hot mic

Latest Stories

Whakaari eruption: GNS to be tried over alleged worker safety issues

Snowfall in North and South islands as icy conditions continue

Coke sponsoring COP27 'undermines entire event' - Greenpeace

Snow sprinkles St Kilda Beach in Dunedin

Related Stories

Youth unit still closed two months after protest damaged roof

'Thought it was an earthquake' - car smashes into Auckland home

Girl at centre of Orewa College assault speaks for first time

Former MP Jami-Lee Ross not guilty in donations case