Drone footage has captured the stunning sight of Dunedin covered in snow in October.

The late cold snap has seen many parts of Otago, Southland and Canterbury sit in single digit temperatures and get snowfall, as well as the Wairarapa and Taranaki in the North Island.

1News sent up a drone in Brockville to capture the sight of snow in Dunedin, while supplied footage shows a blanket of snow at Dunedin Airport, where some flights have been delayed or cancelled.