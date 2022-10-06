Snow sprinkles St Kilda Beach in Dunedin

Snow has fallen on Saint Kilda Beach in Dunedin as the city endures a frosty Thursday.

Snow on Saint Kilda Beach this morning.

The beach, usually a popular surfing spot, was coated in white after an overnight low of 0.5C in the city.

"Can confirm, it was an unusually cold October day around the Deep South," MetService tweeted.

Snow on a beach near Dunedin. (Source: Daniel Bellam via MetService / Twitter)

"Back up to average October temperatures this weekend."

A number of heavy snow warnings, heavy snow watches, and road closures are in place around the country as an Antarctic blast hits New Zealand.

Dunedin is under a heavy snow warning until 1pm today.