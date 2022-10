Snow is falling across the country as the cold snap continues in Aotearoa.

In Otago heavy snow has fallen in Queenstown and Lawrence.

Still in the south, but closer to sea level, snow has fallen in Dunedin as well as parts of Christchurch and Banks Peninsula.

In the North Island snow has fallen in Masterton, Taranaki and the Central Plateau.

A number of heavy snow warnings, heavy snow watches, and road closures are in place around the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Braving the cold in a tractor on SH75 Christchurch to Akaroa.

Planes on the tarmac at Dunedin Airport. (Supplied: Dunedin Airport)

Frost at an orchard in Cromwell.

A family out and about in the Dunedin snow.

Icicles hung from the trees at this orchard in Cromwell.

A student skiing in central Dunedin.

Families take to the snow in Dunedin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mini snowmen in Dunedin. Credit: Nicole Looney

Snow at the Chateau Tongariro Hotel.

Te Anau after the spring snowfall. Credit: Angela James

Snow blanketing Dunedin in rare October fall. Credit: Nicole Looney

Icy Dunedin roads this morning.

A paramedic puts chains on an ambulance in Dunedin. Credit: John Fraser

Freezing spring weather has seen snow fall in the Wairarapa town.

ADVERTISEMENT

1News was out in about in near Ashburton and Fairlie as freezing conditions hit the South Island. (S)

Horses, Bella and Rosie in Woodbury. Photo credit, Jane Faigan (Source: Supplied)

Views near Fairlie in the Mackenzie District. (Source: 1News)

Sheep in the snow at Thompson’s Track, Ashburton district. (Source: 1News)

Icy road in Tekapo. Photo credit, George Empson (Source: Supplied)