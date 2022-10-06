Bring on Bathurst: Big crowds expected despite grim weather

The scene is set for one of the most hotly anticipated Bathurst 1000s in years.

Greg Murphy at Burthurst in 2022. (Clay Cross/Clay Cross)

NZ Motorsport fans will be keeping an eye on Greg Murphy, a ‘wildcard’ entry in this race.

He’s been out of the sport for nearly a decade, but is clearly keen to get back into it alongside reigning champion Shane van Gisbergen.

This year doesn’t only see some old faces return, it also gets ready to say farewell to an important piece of the event's history.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s race will mark the finalHolden v Ford Bathurst battle.

It first started in the 1960s, where success at Mount Panorama was key.

With so many people turning out to watch racing, wins would boost the image of the cars, and result in more sales, coining the phrase "Win on Sunday, sell on Monday."

It would cement a rivalry that would become so crucial to Australia's motorsport history, that it's due to be immortalised in an upcoming documentary.

Yesterday, 1News was taken around the fan zone at Bathurst, to get a preview for what fans were in for.

The real highlight was the beer hall, which the main sponsor Repco says is sure to be jam-packed for the next few days.

The weekend is an absolute sellout, with 200,000 expected to attend despite an incredibly bleak weather forecast.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be one hell of a send-off for Holden, with a few beers sure to be raised in its honour.