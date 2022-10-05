Auckland cop posed as window washer to catch traffic offenders

Source: 1News

Police have admitted a police officer posed as a window washer to catch traffic offenders in an Auckland operation.

File image: Car window being washed.

File image: Car window being washed. (Source: istock.com)

It comes after footage of the operation was taken by a member of the public and shared online by Today FM.

The video shows two men pulling up to traffic lights in Manurewa where a man dressed in a grey hoodie with a back pack is washing car windows.

"That's the cop there, he is the cop who gave me the ticket, this is bad man he is pretending to be a window washer!" one of the men says.

He then gets out of the car to confront the man and two uniformed police officers approach him confirming the man dressed as a window washer is indeed an officer.

One of the officer's also warns the man filming he will be arrested for obstruction if he doesn't leave.

Counties Manukau Road Policing Manager Inspector Tony Wakelin issued a statement on the incident to 1News this afternoon.

"These types of operations are an important part of our prevention and enforcement activities on our roads," he said.

"On this occasion, police were looking for motorists who run red lights or who were driving whilst using their mobile phones.

"The use of a plain clothes officer to watch for these offences is a standard operating tactic to prevent death and serious injuries on our roads."

Despite this, Wakelin gave the officers involved a dressing down.

"However, we acknowledge the officer dressing to appear as a window washer is not appropriate and we will be communicating with our staff this should not be happening in future.

"There are lessons here for our staff on the appropriate way to conduct these operations in future and I will be ensuring those conversations will be had."

