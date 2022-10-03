White Ferns take T20 series lead against Windies with tight win

The White Ferns have gone up 2-1 in their five-match T20 series against the West Indies after another fine bowling effort from young spinner Fran Jonas.

White Ferns spinner Fran Jonas makes an appeal.

New Zealand won by five wickets after chasing down a meagre target of 94 this morning; the West Indies restricted to 93/9 from their 20 overs.

Jonas finished with 3-16 from her four overs to add to her 2-13 effort in the opening match of the series.

Eden Carson and Suzie Bates chipped in another two wickets each as West Indies captain and opener Hayley Matthews top-scored for the home side with 30 runs from 28 balls.

In reply, the White Ferns' top order again failed to fire with Sophie Devine [3], Bates [2] and Melie Kerr [0] removed early, leaving the Kiwis at 11-3.

However, an unbeaten 49 from Maddy Green led the side home with eight balls to spare, with Georgia Plimmer [12] and Lauren Down playing supporting roles.

The White Ferns have a chance to win the series with a game to spare on Thursday before the finale plays out on Friday morning NZT.

