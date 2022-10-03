White Ferns take T20 series lead against Windies with tight win

The White Ferns have gone up 2-1 in their five-match T20 series against the West Indies after another fine bowling effort from young spinner Fran Jonas.

White Ferns spinner Fran Jonas makes an appeal. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand won by five wickets after chasing down a meagre target of 94 this morning; the West Indies restricted to 93/9 from their 20 overs.

Jonas finished with 3-16 from her four overs to add to her 2-13 effort in the opening match of the series.

Eden Carson and Suzie Bates chipped in another two wickets each as West Indies captain and opener Hayley Matthews top-scored for the home side with 30 runs from 28 balls.

In reply, the White Ferns' top order again failed to fire with Sophie Devine [3], Bates [2] and Melie Kerr [0] removed early, leaving the Kiwis at 11-3.

However, an unbeaten 49 from Maddy Green led the side home with eight balls to spare, with Georgia Plimmer [12] and Lauren Down playing supporting roles.

The White Ferns have a chance to win the series with a game to spare on Thursday before the finale plays out on Friday morning NZT.