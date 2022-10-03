How Bella Hadid's striking spray-on dress was made

Source: 1News

Model Bella Hadid stunned the fashion world over the weekend after modelling a spray-on dress during Paris Fashion week, leaving many wondering how it all worked.

Hadid could be seen standing on the runway wearing nothing but a G-string before two men sprayed her with a white mist.

After a short moment, she then walked down the runway in a fully formed dress.

The spray, created by Manel Torres in 2003, is called Fabrican, dubbed "couture in a can."

Bella Hadid wears a spray-on dress.

Bella Hadid wears a spray-on dress. (Source: Getty)

The spray is a liquid fibre that's bound together with polymers, bio-polymers and greener solvents, evaporating when it hits a surface.

Torres say the fabric feels like suede but the texture can change depending on what fibres are used and how the spray is applied.

Fabrican has been used to headline past fashion shows and was also named by Time Magazine as one of The Fifty Best Inventions of 2010.

Hadid posted the dress to Instagram with the caption: "There is no singular person more important than the next.

"Only together can we make magic …. Thank you for all of the love …. I am still speechless."

EntertainmentUK and EuropeScience

Popular Stories

1

How Bella Hadid's striking spray-on dress was made

2

Johnson axed, 6 NRL grand finalists named in Kiwis RLWC squad

3

Hammer-wielding robbers target Christchurch jewellers

4

Fair Go: Auckland Museum returns Vietnam medals after 42-year battle

5

Police release CCTV images in search for Auckland woman

Latest Stories

Fair Go’s tips for saving money on insurance, without losing cover

UK scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil

Fair Go: Auckland Museum returns Vietnam medals after 42-year battle

Kapiti businesses picking up the pieces after surge in ram-raids

Calls for Govt to scrap discriminatory immigration policy

Related Stories

Mel B left feeling powerless by 'abusive relationship'

Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain

Robbie Williams announces second New Zealand show next year

Pink Floyd founder cancels Poland concerts in pro-Russian stance