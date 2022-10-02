New photo of senior royals at Buckingham Palace released

A new photo of the King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales has been released.

Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort with Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales. (Source: Getty)

The image was taken at Buckingham Palace on September 18, ahead of a reception held by the King and Queen Consort for heads of state and other official overseas guests.

World leaders were gathered in London for the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The four senior members of the Royal Family pictured acquired their titles after the Queen's death.

It comes after the official coin portrait of King Charles II was unveiled by the UK's Royal Mint.