Coin portrait of King Charles III unveiled

Source: Associated Press

The official coinage portrait of King Charles III was unveiled today following the end of the official period of mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Two new coins bearing official coinage portrait of King Charles III.

Two new coins bearing official coinage portrait of King Charles III. (Source: Associated Press)

The Royal Mint, official maker of the UK coins for 1100 years, said the King's portrait, which was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, will first appear on a special £5 Crown and 50 pence coin commemorating the life and legacy of the Queen.

Kevin Clancy, Director of The Royal Mint Museum, told the Associated Press the King's portrait faces to the left on the coins, the opposite direction to Queen Elizabeth II, with a Latin inscription surrounding the King's head translating to "Charles III, by the Grace of God, King, Defender of the Faith".

Clancy added unveiling the coins to the public marks a major moment in the transition between the late Queen and the new King.

"This is another important step in building the identity of the new reign," he said.

