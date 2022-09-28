Napier man left $1m winning Lotto ticket in unlocked car overnight

A Napier man left a $1 million winning Lotto ticket in his unlocked car overnight before realising its worth.

A Lotto Powerball ticket. (Source: Supplied)

The man is part of a young couple from Napier who won $1 million in the September 17 draw earlier this month.

"I was excited when I heard someone had won $1 million. I went straight to grab the ticket from my car and realised I had left it unlocked all night," said the man who wishes to remain anonymous.

"When I saw we had all six numbers, I was excited and wanted to tell my wife straight away, but she was on the phone."

His wife didn't believe him until he showed her the winning ticket.

"We didn't know where to put the ticket to make sure it was safe, so we ended up putting it inside a book on the bookshelf," she laughed.

According to Lotto the couple decided to book a trip to Auckland for the long weekend to claim their prize in person.

They are planning to use their winnings to buy their first home.