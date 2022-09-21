One ticket wins $23 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

One Lotto Powerball player has struck the big $23 million jackpot on Wednesday night.

A Lotto Powerball ticket. (Source: Supplied)

The winning numbers are 28, 8, 27, 24, 13, 35 bonus ball 40, power ball 3.

The winning ticket was sold at Orewa Lotto Plus in Auckland.

The winner takes home $23,333,333, also sharing Lotto First Division with two other players who each take home $333,333.

Lotto Strike was won by 128 players who each took home $8,553 in a must win roll down draw.

The winning Strike numbers are 28, 08, 27, 24.

People reported having trouble checking to see if they are one of the lucky winners, with the MyLotto site and app seemingly overloaded by people trying to check tickets soon after the draw.

"Some players are experiencing issues when trying to check their tickets. We're working to fix this as soon as possible and apologise for the inconvenience," Lotto posted on its website.

The last big jackpot was won by a Kaikōura man back in August, who was "in utter disbelief" at his win.

"We're still in disbelief to be honest. We know life is going to change, but we are determined to keep our feet on the ground and put this money to good use," he said of the win for him and his partner.