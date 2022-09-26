Security guard hospitalised after Hamilton smash-and-grab

A security guard has been hospitalised after a Hamilton mall was hit by a smash-and-grab robbery early this morning.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The robbery took place at 5.45am at the Chartwell Shopping Centre on Hukanui Road in Hamilton.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke said in a statement the offenders parked their car outside the shopping centre and “smashed” their way onto the premises entering multiple stores and taking a number of items.

A security guard was parked in a vehicle nearby when the burglars approached the car and assaulted the guard before fleeing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The security guard was taken to the hospital to receive an assessment for their facial injuries.

“This is a really nasty, gratuitous violence directed at the security guard who had not approached or challenged the offenders,” Clarke said.

It is believed the offenders were driving a gold 2005 Nissan Tiida.

Police are asking anyone in the area to help identify the vehicle, or provide any information over the incident by contacting 105, quoting job number P052027266.

Meanwhile, a second robbery happened at about 11.30am at The Base mall on Te Rapa Road, also in Hamilton.

Micheal Hill at The Base. (Source: 1News)

ADVERTISEMENT

A retailer told 1News that a group of six to seven men entered the Michael Hill jewellery store dressed in black hoodies and masks.

They said the offenders entered the store with hammers and smashed the glass cases which held the jewellery taking as much as they could.

A number of stores quickly closed their doors and employees hid under their counters. Some shoppers tried to stop the offenders but were unsuccessful, the retailer said.

A 1News reporter said police have been interviewing witnesses in a cordoned-off area near the food court.

She said there was smashed glass on the ground outside the store and several other shops have closed their doors.

Pascoes had removed all jewellery from their window displays but was seen putting jewellery back before reopening.

Police were seen cordoning off the area and interviewing witnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting Inspector Michael Henwood said in a statement at 3.30pm that Waikato police are seeking information following the aggravated robbery in Te Rapa.

He confirmed a number of people entered a Michael Hill jewellery store inside The Base Shopping Centre.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage which could help with our inquiries."

Henwood said police are following strong lines of inquiry including viewing CCTV footage to establish the damage caused and what was taken.

"The community can be assured our staff are working hard to identify the offenders and hold them to account. We acknowledge this type of offending causes concern and harm in our community and it will not be tolerated."

Information can be provided to 105 or via Crime Stoppers, referencing file number: 220925/6221.