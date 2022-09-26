Joseph Parker vows to get 'straight back in' after KO loss

While his face may be battered and bruised, Joseph Parker's fighting spirit certainly isn't with the Kiwi boxer determined to get "straight back in" the ring as soon as he can.

Joe Joyce celebrates after knocking out Joseph Parker. (Source: Photosport)

Parker suffered his first knockout loss to Britain's Joe Joyce yesterday in Manchester in the 11th round of their bout for the WBO interim world title, dropping his record to 30-3.

Unlike his first two losses to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, the road back to a world title shot this time round is much harder and already critics are questioning whether Parker has anything left to give in the ring.

But the Kiwi is certain he does.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Straight back in," Parker insisted at the post-fight press conference. "I've just got to keep training hard.

"It wasn't my night tonight, but I want to be straight back in again... end of the year.

"I still feel I have a lot to give boxing. I just have to keep working and listening."

Parker fought his way back to title talks after his losses to Joshua and Whyte with a six-fight win streak, including back-to-back wins against Derek Chisora with new trainer Andy Lee, to set up yesterday's bout against the undefeated Joyce.

But Parker couldn't match his opponent's power and despite his courage in attempting a late comeback, left the ring with a visible cut above his right eye and swelling on his face.

Joe Joyce lands a right hand against Kiwi Joseph Parker during his heavyweight boxing victory in Manchester. (Source: Getty)

Lee applauded his fighter's heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When you're taking big punches like that, plans go out the window and it's very hard to control yourself... control your thoughts and control your emotion," said Lee.

"Both of them were throwing big punches and these guys should be applauded for the fight they just put on.

"There are so many fighter in this game who aren't fighting each other, because they're afraid of losing. This man is a warrior with a heart bigger than this whole arena."

Joyce was guaranteed a rematch if he lost but no such clause was put into the fight agreement for Parker, leaving his next steps up in the air.

"There's no real point dwelling on it - a loss is a loss," Parker said. "I just go back to training and putting in the work.

"If you dwell on it, that will hold you back. What we'll do is just relax for a bit and when the time is right, Andy and I will watch the fight over, and look at what we did positive and negative.

"It's all learning. I will fight anyone out there, I don't care who it is."