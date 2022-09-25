Good Samaritan tried to help fleeing woman, seriously assaulted

A man who tried to help a fleeing woman was left seriously injured in Napier, on Sunday morning, after he was attacked by her pursuer.

According to police, the Good Samaritan stopped their vehicle on SH 51, Awatoto, around 4:30am, after noticing a woman who was being chased following a family harm incident.

When he tried to intervene he was assaulted, receiving serious facial and head injuries.

The victim remains in hospital.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man in connection to the attack, but are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or motorists in the area at the time, to come forward.

Information can be given via 105, quoting the file number 220925/5510.

The alleged offender is due to appear in Hastings District Court Sunday on a charge of assault.