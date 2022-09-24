Two men face firearms charges after police raid in Hawke's Bay

Source: 1News

Two men were charged yesterday in northern Hawke's Bay after firearms, drugs and stolen property were found in properties police were warranted to search.

A number of items of interest were seized (Source: Supplied)

The raid was undertaken as part Operation Cobalt, a national effort by police to crack down on gang activity.

A 22-year-old man is due to appear in Wairoa District Court today on charges relating to failing to stop for police and possession of an offensive weapon.

A firearm found in the raid. (Source: Supplied)

Another man has been charged in relation to the seizure of cannabis and a firearm from a property in the area.

Police recovered firearms, drugs and stolen property as part of the raid.

“These arrests and search warrants should send a clear message of our commitment to hold to account individuals who believe they can operate outside the law," a police spokesperson said.

