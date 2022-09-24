Two men face firearms charges after police raid in Hawke's Bay

Two men were charged yesterday in northern Hawke's Bay after firearms, drugs and stolen property were found in properties police were warranted to search.
The raid was undertaken as part Operation Cobalt, a national effort by police to crack down on gang activity.
A 22-year-old man is due to appear in Wairoa District Court today on charges relating to failing to stop for police and possession of an offensive weapon.
Another man has been charged in relation to the seizure of cannabis and a firearm from a property in the area.
Police recovered firearms, drugs and stolen property as part of the raid.
“These arrests and search warrants should send a clear message of our commitment to hold to account individuals who believe they can operate outside the law," a police spokesperson said.