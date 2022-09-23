Upper Hutt police station closed after diesel spill

Upper Hutt police station is closed today following a diesel spill at the premises last night.

A police officer (file image). (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The station was evacuated at about 6.30pm yesterday, after diesel leaked from a generator in the basement.

Police said in a statement that "the site will be cleaned and ventilated today before it can be re-opened".

"Anyone in the Upper Hutt area requiring police is advised to call 111 in an emergency and report non-emergency information to 105.

"We thank the public for their patience and understanding."

